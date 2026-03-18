Madras High Court Issues Order Against Illegal Broadcast And Streaming Of <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

Just a day before its theatrical release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received legal protection against piracy, with the Madras High Court issuing an interim order to curb any unlawful broadcast.

According to Live Law Biz, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy granted an interim injunction restraining several internet service providers and cable operators from unlawfully broadcasting the film.

The court observed, "In matters of this nature, it is likely that irreversible injury will occur unless an ad interim injunction is granted to restrain unlawful broadcast. At the same time, it is possible that the legitimate business interest of one or more respondents may be affected. Therefore, the plaintiff is required to indemnify in respect thereof."

Dhurandhar 2 has been at the centre of heightened anticipation, making it a potential target for piracy ahead of its release.

The commercial suit was filed by Reliance Industries Limited along with Jio Studios, citing apprehended copyright infringement and seeking urgent anti-piracy directions against intermediaries, including ISPs and cable operators.

The producers submitted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate to establish their ownership of the cinematographic work.

Taking note of the urgency, the court granted the injunction with a condition that the plaintiffs indemnify any party whose legitimate business interests may be impacted by the order. The interim relief will remain in force until April 15, 2026, which is the next date of hearing in the matter.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is slated for a wide theatrical release on March 19, with paid previews starting today, March 18. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features a notable ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

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