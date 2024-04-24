Madhuri Dixit And Karisma Kapoor Recreate Dil Toh Pagal Hai's Dance Of Envy. It's Still Epic

A screengrab from the video shared on Instagram. (courtesy colorstv)

Every time Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor appear on screen, their towering screen presence makes you sit up and take notice of them. So, when they share screen space, fans are in for a treat. This is exactly what happened in 1997 when Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai released in theatres and took the nation by storm. The film featured both Madhuri and Karisma as dancers and presented us with some memorable song and dance sequences. A case in point is the instrumental number credited as The Dance Of Envy — a dance-off between Madhuri and Karisma, that the nation watched in awe, much like the film's hero Rahul [played by Shah Rukh Khan]. Now, 27 years later, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor have recreated the dance number on the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane, as contestants and fellow judge Suniel Shetty cheered them on.

At the end of the performance, Suniel Shetty spoke for all of us when he said: “Tab bhi dil aap dono ke liye pagal that, aur aaj bhi dil pagal hai. The greatest dancing stars of our industry and country. (We were crazy about you then and we continue to be even today).” He went on to give them a standing ovation. Ditching the athleisure outfits that featured in the original track, Madhuri Dixit was dressed in a yellow sharara-inspired outfit, while Karisma Kapoor opted for a black saree with a matching cake.

In response to the post, fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One user said: “A reunion we didn't know we needed,” and another wrote: “Seems like it was yesterday.”

Check out the video here.

Last year, the two icons sent the internet into a tizzy when they dropped a video of Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor dancing to the track Balam Pichkari. There was a mention of The Dance Of Envy here too. In the caption, the stars wrote, “Dance of friendship,” with the word “envy” struck out. Needless to say, fans – and celebrities – were thrilled. Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The OG Superstars." Bhumi Pednekar wrote "Icons." Mukti Mohan wrote "OG dancing superstars." Sanjay Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, and Raashii Khanna reacted with heart emojis.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Murder Mubarak, while Madhuri Dixit appeared in the Marathi film Panchak.