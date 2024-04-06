Kareena Kapoor On Sister Karisma's Reaction To Her Singing Sona Kitna In Crew

Karisma and Kareena in a throwback image. (courtesy: KarismaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor, whose latest film Crew is running in theatres, took some time off her busy schedule and hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram story. Most of the questions were asked about Crew and Kareena answered them with good humour and wit. In Crew, the original song Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No 1, has been recreated. A fan asked Kareena Kapoor, "What was Lolo's reaction on you singing Sona Kitna Sona Hai?" Kareena replied, "Lolo has loved it. She watched the film 3 times." For context, the original song Sona Kitna Sona Hai was picturised on Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. A fan was also curious to know Kareena Kapoor's favourite song from Crew. No points for guessing which song she picked up as her favourite. Kareena shared a still from Naina and wrote, "Diljit girl forever."

Kareena Kapoor was also asked if she loves dressing up her kids. Kareena said, "Love dressing my kids but Tim doesn't allow me."

In a recent fun chat with Netflix, Karisma Kapoor revealed a few snippets from their childhood days. When asked to share about one thing that her sister would do specifically to irritate her in childhood days, Karisma promptly said, "Oh my God. Grab all my jeans and never return them." Karisma was also asked if she had done something to bully her as an elder sister. Karisma's reply was, "Oh my God. I am such a good elder sister." She added, "Never. No bullying ever." Sharing the video, Karisma wrote in the caption, "Sometimes even the mysterious girlies need to get a lil candid. Murder Mubarak premieres 15 March, only on Netflix!" Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor recently shared pictures from their girls' party night. The pictures feature Kareena- Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "The OG crew." Take a look:

On the film's release day, Kareena Kapoor shared these photos from her holiday and she wrote, "Checking if you all are watching Crew. I cannot contain my excitement... blushing and gushing with all the love. Love you all." Check out the post here:

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film released in theatres on March 29.