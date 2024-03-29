Kriti Sanon On Working With Tabu And Kareena Kapoor In Crew: 'Never Felt Like A Junior On Set'

Image shared by Kriti. (courtesy: KritiSanon)

On Crew release day, Kriti Sanon summed up her journey on the sets of the film and wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. In the film, Kriti Sanon worked with two senior actors of the industry - Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. However, she wrote she never felt like a junior on the sets. Sharing some BTS pictures featuring the lead trio of the film, Kriti wrote, "This C R E W has my (love emoji). Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set(didn't behave like one too !!) It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you've never seen before while we had a blastttt!"

Kriti continued, "From @tabutiful ma'am's warm squishy hugs to Bebo's daily "what did you eat for lunch?" @kareenakapoorkhan To @rheakapoor 's yummy ghar ka khana while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes@ektarkapoor 's "We're gonna kill it" vibe and of course the pilot of our plane @rajoosworld and his neverending jokes - gonna miss this crew so much!!" She concluded the post with these words, "Loving the LOVE pouring in already. Our #Crew is Yours! See you in theatres guys!" Take a look:

Kriti Sanon has actively been sharing the feedback of the audience on social media. Documenting the reaction of the audience inside a theatre, Kriti Sanon shared a reel and wrote, "Our first audience reaction! The Fans and Creators screening that we promised! Happy Faces + Happy Hearts = Happy Crew! Take a look:

On Friday night, Kriti Sanon hosted a special screening for her friends and family. Kriti Sanon's father Rahul Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon were pictured at the screening. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also present. Kriti looked super stylish as she teamed up a leather jacket over a white top and shorts. Take a look at the pictures here:

Other than Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will also feature in the film in a cameo appearance. The film has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan.