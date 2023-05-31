Madhuri Dixit And Karisma Kapoor Danced Together Again. The Internet's Dil To Pagal Hai

Madhuri Dixit with Karisma Kapoor. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

When two OGs unite for a post, it is bound to trend and so is the case with Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's new collaborative post. On Wednesday afternoon, the actors shared a video in which they can be seen dancing to the track Balam Pichkari. The caption on the post read, "Dance of envy" which was struck and the word "friendship" was written instead. The Dance Of Envy was an instrumental piece from their 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai where Madhuri and Karisma's respective characters Pooja and Nisha did a dance-off. They were both in love with Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul in the film. Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor famously starred together in Dil To Pagal Hai along with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in a cameo appearance.

The post was full of comments from fans and friends. Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The OG Superstars." Bhumi Pednekar wrote "Icons." Mukti Mohan wrote "OG dancing superstars." A comment from a fan read, "Fav OGs." Another one added, "Lolo and Dhak Dhak OMG." Another one read, "Shah Rukh ki kami hai bas (only Shah Rukh is missing). Beautiful to see them together." Another comment read, "Timeless." Sanjay Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh, Raashii Khanna and other stars also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

See the post featuring the OGs here:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma last year. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier in 2022. Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.

Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. She will soon star in a project titled Brown. Her breakout film was Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.