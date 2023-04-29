The 90s Version Of TTYL Karisma Kapoor-Splained. See Her ROFL Post

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

It is hard to overpower Karisma Kapoor in the throwback game. It is getting only better with each passing day, and her latest entry on Instagram is proof. The actress, continuing the Flashback Friday series, posted a black and white photo of herself from the 90s. But that's not why it has been trending on social media. It is the caption accompanying the blast from the past. Alongside the picture, Karisma Kapoor hilariously wrote: “In the 90s, this was the pose for ttyl (talk to you later)” and added a laughing, wink face and a white heart emoji. She also put the hashtags “Flashback Friday,” “costume,” “Dance,” “90s” and “Amrapali” for her outfit, inspired by the work of late designer Bhanu Atahiya for the 1966 film of the same name. She looks gorgeous in a traditional fit, which she paired with heavy jewellery.

See Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Like we said, Karisma Kapoor is a pro when it comes to sharing throwback gems. A few days ago, she flipped through the pages of her family album and dug out a photo featuring her mother Babita. Karisma shared the old picture to wish her mom on birthday. “To the OG Sunita: Happy birthday to you. Love you Mama (red heart icons). #bestmama #happybirthday,” read her caption. The snap shows a pint-sized Karisma relaxing in the arms of Babita. Kareena Kapoor's comment on the post stole the spotlight: “Uffffff mom was too HOT. We get it from our MAMA.”

Karisma Kapoor made Siblings Day extra special for her fans by sharing this throwback photo of herself and Kareena. They are “always by each other's side.”

This picture of Karisma will give you good 90s vibes.

Remember the pictures Karisma shared on Ranbir Kapoor and Rima Jain's birthdays? She captioned them: “Two very special Kapoors were born today! One who's soon to be a dad. And the other one who has the kindest heart. Happy Birthday Rima Aunty and happy 40th Ranbir. #familylove.”

In terms of work, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Kunal Kemmu and Tisca Chopra.