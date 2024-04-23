Manisha Koirala Reveals Why She Said No To Dil Toh Pagal Hai: 'Was Pitted Against Madhuri Dixit'

Madhuri and Manisha in a picture together. (courtesy: HDpopcorns)

Manisha Koirala's fans are waiting for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The Netflix show, by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. But did you know Manisha Koirala was offered Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai? Yes, you read that right. In a recent conversation with India Today, Manisha said the Shah Rukh Khan film was offered to her. “One of the regrets that I have in my career is that I didn't do Yash Chopra's film. I was pitted against Madhuri [Dixit] ji , and I got scared. I backed out of that project," she was quoted as saying.

"Every actor of my time, when Yash Ji was alive, wanted to work with him because he portrayed women so beautifully. I went to Yash Ji's office and told him, 'Sir, it is my dream to be your heroine, solo. You are pitting me against Madhuri ji'. Somehow [because of] better judgement of mine, I think I missed out," Manisha Koirala added.

Manisha Koirala and Madhuri Dixit later shared screen space in the 2001 film Lajja. Talking about that project, Manisha said, “Years later, when Raj Santoshi ji offered Lajja to me, I took it because I had done the mistake before. Lajja's story was mind-blowing, it was women-centric, and I was bowled over by the subject. I think when you have a strong maker, and when you are confident in your own skin, the security comes. Also, I had done the mistake of letting go of a major project which could have been a landmark film in my career. I realised I didn't want to do that mistake again because of my silly insecurities. I am so glad I did it. I am so proud of Lajja."

Manisha Koirala also described Madhuri Dixit as a “good person and actress.” She stated, "Madhuri ji is such a good person and actress. There was no need for me to be insecure. I think when you have a strong actor in front of you, you only perform better. They encourage you to perform better. That comes from age and experience. I loved working with Madhuri ji in that [movie]. I loved working with Rekha ji as well."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be released on May 1.