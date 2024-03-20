Trending: Madhuri Dixit's Killer Dance Moves On This Humse Hai Muqabala Song

Madhuri Dixit shared this image.(courtesy: madhuridixit)

Madhuri Dixit is epitome of grace. Be her dialogue delivery or dance moves, the actress never fails to steal our hearts. Now, Madhuri Dixit has shared a video of herself grooving to the beats of Premika Ne Pyar Se. The song is from the 1994 film Humse Hai Muqabala, which featured Prabhu Deva and Nagma in lead roles. In the video shared on Instagram, Madhuri Dixit looks absolutely stunning in her green ethnic outfit. While the star's dance moves are on point, it's her facial expressions that truly make it impossible to look away. For the caption, Madhuri used green heart emojis along with a few lines from the song: “Pyaar ko bhi, swarg jaano.”

Madhuri Dixit's dance videos always leave the internet impressed. In January, Madhuri shared another clip, from the sets of Dance Deewane Season 4, a dancing reality show she is currently judging. In the video, the star grooves passionately to the song Barso Re from the 2007 film Guru. Captioning the Instagram post, Madhuri Dixit wrote "Dance ki Deewani."

Before that, Madhuri Dixit shared a clip featuring her Dance Deewane co-judge Suniel Shetty and the show's host Bharti Singh. In the video, all three of them are grooving to the song Shehar Ki Ladki from Suniel and Raveena Tandon's 1996 film Rakshak. In the clip, Suniel appears impressed by Madhuri's looks. In a playful twist, the actress playfully takes a card from Suniel's pocket and hands it over to Bharti. Both Madhuri and Bharti then enjoy a victory dance at the end of the video.

“Sheher ki ladki You want to know what we did with Suniel Shetty's card? Find out on 3rd Feb only on Dance Deewane,” read the text attached to the video.

Madhuri Dixit last appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma. The film also featured Simone Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, and Barkha Singh in prominent roles.