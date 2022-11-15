Madhuri Dixit's Adorably Honest Reaction Every Time She Passes By A Mirror

Madhuri Dixit in a still from the video. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit will always be everyone's favourite Bollywood diva. From her dance moves to dialogues, the superstar has amassed a massive fan following over the decades. Even today, fans hang on to each of her updates, both personal and professional. Thanks to social media, Madhuri Dixit often treats her followers to fun photos and videos. On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit dropped a fun Instagram Reels with the caption, “POV - every mirror I pass by.” The clip shows her mouthing the lines, “Oh my god! I am gorgeous,” and flipping her hair and blowing a kiss like a superstar she is. Fans lost no time to agree with Madhuri Dixit's “reaction” and reiterated just how gorgeous she is, in the comments section.

Watch the video here:

Previously, Madhuri Dixit shared a video in which she is seen with actress Tabu. The two are seen grooving to the song Gaata Rahe Mera Dil from Guide. Sharing the video, Madhuri Dixit said, “It was so lovely to have you on set,” with a heart emoji.



Another bunch of pictures shared by Madhuri Dixit with the caption, “Mujhe palkon ki chhaanw mein rehene do,” also caught the attention of her colleagues and fans recently. Raveena Tandon replied to the post saying, “Beauty,” with a heart emoji, while actress Amruta Khanvilkar said, “Gorgeous.”

On the occasion of her wedding anniversary last month, Madhuri Dixit posted a sweet video with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. In the caption, she said, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. You have made my life better in every way and I'd do it all over again for you. Here's to another 23 years of happiness together. I love you.”

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the film Maja Ma. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video.