Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: OGs Madhuri Dixit And Tabu Dancing Together. Enough Said

Tabu and Madhuri in a still from the video. (courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

So, Tabu checked into the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 recently, for the promotions of her upcoming film Drishyam 2. Madhuri Dixit, who features as one of the judges on the show, shared a fun video with Tabu on her Instagram profile, on Monday. In the video, Tabu and Madhuri Dixit can be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar's iconic song Gaata Rahe Mera Dil from the 1965 film Guide. Need we say more? Sharing the video, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "It was so lovely to have you on set Tabu." She added the hashtags #monday #mondaymood #jhalakdikhlajaa10 to her post.

Without much ado, check out the video posted by Madhuri Dixit here:

Last week, Tabu posted this video along with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 host Maniesh Paul. She recreated her scene from the 2022 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Tabu's filmography is a mix of commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed movies. Maqbool, Maachis, The Namesake, Life Of Pi, AndhaDhun, Haider, Drishyam, Hera Pheri are just some of her many iconic films. The actress was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The actress will next be seen in Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna. The film will release on November 18. She will also star in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya alongside Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Wamiqa Gabbi. She will also feature in Kuttey, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Naseeruddin Shah. Tabu will also star in The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier this year.

Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.