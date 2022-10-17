Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene Wished Each Other Like This On 23rd Wedding Anniversary

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene. (courtesy: drneneofficial)

Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene are celebrating 23 years of togetherness. On Monday, both Madhuri and Shriram Nene wished each other with adorable posts on social media. Madhuri Dixit shared a greyscale video of herself kissing Shriram Nene and she accompanied it along with a caption that read: "Happy anniversary to the love of my life. You have made my life better in every way and I'd do it all over again for you! Here's to another 23 years of happiness together. I love you." She added the hashtags #weddinganniversary, #23yearsoftogetherness, #love, #soulmates and #23rdanniversary to her post.

Meanwhile, Shriram Nene posted a throwback picture of himself with the actress. His caption read: "Happy 23rd Anniversary to my beautiful wife aka my heart, my soul, and my life! Every year my love for you keeps growing as we continue together on this wonderful journey of life. I am so grateful for you and the life that we have built together. Here's to many more years of love, happiness, and adventures. I love you so much babe! #Anniversary #WeddingAnniversary #Soulmates #BestFriends #23YearsOfTogetherness."

Madhuri Dixit married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Maja Ma. She also starred in the Netflix series The Fame Game, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul earlier this year.

Madhuri Dixit is a star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth, among many others.