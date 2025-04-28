When Madhuri Dixit's Husband Dr Nene Said He Wasn't 'Happier' In India After Moving From The US

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene moved to India in 2011. Dr. Nene admits he does not feel happier in India than in the US. He notes that anonymity is a significant difference between the two nations.

Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Shriram Nene moved to India in 2011 as the actress wanted to resume her career. In an earlier interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr Nene reflected upon his decision to move and admitted he wasn't felt "happier" in India.

Asked if he felt "happier" in India, Dr Nene said, "I can't say happier. It is different. There you got anonymity and independence and a lot of it was self-driven. In India, I have a culture and we have a lot of ties, so it is different."

Being married to one of the most successful actresses of the Hindi film industry, Dr Nene was asked if fame impacts their lives, "Well, that was the case in America also. Also, I don't know her like that. She is my wife and partner."

He continued, "We look after each other. I never knew her past history and she didn't know mine. We came from different worlds, but at the same time, we came from the same region, Maharashtra, with the same background. Neither of us thought it would happen. It was kismat, and it has been the most amazing thing in my life."

The major point of difference between India and the US is a sense of anonymity that Mr Nene can't enjoy in India. "The main challenge was anonymity. To be able to behave like normal people, and the lucky thing is we both enjoy that, less so in India to a great degree, but we are very grateful for everything and the people. She is so down-to-earth and the way she treats her fans and other people. Same with me. We just try to be good people," said Mr Nene.

Madhuri Dixit married cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene in 1999. She moved to Denver, USA, and embraced family life. In 2011, she and Dr Nene returned to India permanently, and she resumed her career in the Hindi film industry. Dr Nene started his own YouTube channel.