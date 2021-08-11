Madhavan's 'Amusing But Sad' Flight To Dubai - He Was The Only Passenger

R Madhavan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: actormaddy)

Highlights R Madhavan travelled to Dubai for the shoot of the film

He shared several videos from his journey on Instagram

"#Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai," R Madhavan wrote in the caption

Actor R Madhavan, who recently travelled to Dubai for the shoot of his upcoming film Ameriki Pandit, on Wednesday, shared an "amusing but sad" story about his journey. The 51-year-old actor travelled to Dubai all alone on the flight and documented the journey in a set of videos. He shared the videos on Instagram. Sharing his funny yet sad travel story, R Madhavan can be seen pointing towards the vacant seats of the flight in the first video. He also gave us a glimpse of a deserted Dubai airport with the only passenger at the airport being R Madhavan himself. In another video, R Madhavan shared a clip of a deserted lounge of the airport.

For those who don't know, there are restrictions on travelling to and from Dubai due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Only those with a negative COVID test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificates are allowed to travel to Dubai. In the caption of the post, R Madhavan wrote that he is "praying hard" for the difficult times of the pandemic to "end soon" so that people can reunite with each other. "July 26th 2021...Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other... #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at R Madhavan's aforementioned post here:

R Madhavan has been quite busy with shoots these days. He recently wrapped the shooting for the first season of Netflix's Decoupled and shared the update with his Instafam. He dropped a picture of himself on Instagram and wrote: "Anddddd it's a wrap!!!! for #Decoupled Season1 on Netflix."

Check out the post here:

R Madhavan is known for his performances in films like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. He will soon be seen in the sci-fi drama Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film that is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan, will mark R Madhavan's debut as a director.