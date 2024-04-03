Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 12: Kunal Kemmu's Film Picks Up Pace

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

The box office collection of Madgaon Express has finally breached the ₹18 crore-mark on its second Tuesday in theatres. Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut minted ₹ 0.55 crore on day 12, at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the comedy drama's total collection now stands at ₹18.30 crore, the report added. The film, which hit the theatres on March 22, experienced a slight rise in earnings on day 12, compared to its performance on the second Monday when it amassed ₹0.50 crore. Madgaon Express features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles, while Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam and Remo D'Souza are seen essaying key roles.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also shared the breakup of Madgaon Express' collection in its week 2. Sharing a poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh on Tuesday wrote, “#MadgaonExpress [Week 2] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.57 cr, Mon 71 lacs. Total: ₹ 18.46 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

A few days after the release of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set on Instagram. Along with the pictures, the actor-turned-director wrote a detailed note, sharing his experience. Kunal Kemmu wrote, “From day 1 of the shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all your happiness and good luck.”

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express a 3 out of 5 stars and said, “Madgaon Express is one rigmarole that never seems close to overstaying its welcome, with even the post-climax scenes - they interrupt the end credits in a novel, cockeyed fashion - springing loads of surprises and forcing the audience to hang on until it is all done and dusted.”

Saibal Chatterjee continued, “Apart from a script that never stops delivering generous doses of hilarity, the comic timing that the three actors achieve gives the riotous farce its vibrancy. Each of the three principal actors successfully employs his own style to fit the character he plays. In the guise of the stoic sceptic, Avinash Tiwari exudes strength and solidity, transmitting mirth with his measured underplaying.”

Madgaon Express has been backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.