Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 11: Kunal Kemmu's Film's Next Stop - Rs 20 Crore

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

The box office numbers of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express dwindled significantly on its second Monday compared to its performance on day 10. The comedy-drama, on day 11, amassed ₹0.50 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. With this, the film's total business now stands at ₹17.65 crore, the report added. The film experienced a dip at the ticket counters when compared to its second Sunday, when it minted ₹1.5 crore. Madgaon Express, which hit the theatres on March 22, features Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in the lead roles. The film centres around three childhood friends, who embark on a fun-filled trip to Goa. All is well until their holiday takes an unexpected turn. Apart from Pratik, Divyendu and Avinash, the film also features Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam and Remo D'Souza in important roles.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh claimed that the release of Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has impacted the box office performance of Madgaon Express. On Monday, Taran Adarsh shared a poster of Kunal Kemmu's film on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, “#MadgaonExpress is decent in Weekend 2, impacted by the arrival of #Crew and #GodzillaXKong… Needs to collect as much as it can, before the biggies - #BMCM and #Maidaan - strike this #Eid [10 April]. [Week 2] Friday 1.03 crore, Saturday 1.30 crore, Sunday 1.57 crore. Total: ₹ 17.75 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#MadgaonExpress is decent in Weekend 2, impacted by the arrival of #Crew and #GodzillaXKong… Needs to collect as much as it can, before the the biggies - #BMCM and #Maidaan - strike this #Eid [10 April].



[Week 2] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.30 cr, Sun 1.57 cr. Total: ₹ 17.75 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/xse31sLOrg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2024

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Kunal Kemmu talked about his wife, actress-author Soha Ali Khan's positive feedback on the film. The Blood Money star, who has also written Madgaon Express, said, “When she had seen a couple of rushes, her feedback was all positive. As much as I trust her and I know that she can be blunt with me, sometimes I feel that she can go easy on me so as to sound encouraging. Maybe she did that to understand whether I'm sure of my film or not.”

Kunal Kemmu added that he is “proud and happy” with what he has made. The actor continued, “She knew that I was carrying a big burden and I was both excited and nervous about it. But I believe in myself too and so, I know that what she feels isn't completely wrong. Madgaon Express was in the right space. I was proud and happy with what I had made.”

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Madgaon Express 3 out of 5 stars. Take a look at his complete review here.

Madgaon Express has been backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.