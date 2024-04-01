Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 10: Progress Report On Kunal Kemmu's Film

Image was shared by Kunal Kemmu. (courtesy: kunalkemmu )

The box office numbers for Madgaon Express witnessed a dip on its second week. On day 10, the film collected 1.50 crores through ticket counters, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, this comedy-drama has amassed ₹17.15 crore at the domestic box office. Released on March 22, Madgaon Express marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The film narrates the story of three childhood friends, played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, who embark on a Goa trip that takes an unexpected turn. The movie also features Nora Fatehi, Chhaya Kadam and Remo D'Souza in pivotal roles.

A day back the official Instagram page of Mumbai Police has shared a scene from the film to spread awareness about the importance of seat belts. In this particular sequence, the lead characters played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary are seen seated in a car. Avinash is behind the wheel with Divyenndu in the passenger's seat and Pratik seated in the back. None of them have fastened their seat belts. In a hurry, Avinash starts the car, and it ends up hitting a fire hydrant. The scene ends with the message, “Seatbelt is important,” flashing on the screen.

While sharing the video, Mumbai Police wrote, “An express trip without seat belt will land you straight in the hospital.”

Following the release of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu has shared a bunch of BTS images from the film on his Instagram handle. Sharing his experience the actor-director wrote, “From day 1 of the shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film. I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all your happiness and good luck.”

Madgaon Express narrates the story of three childhood friends who embark on a trip to Goa, which unexpectedly takes a dramatic turn. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.