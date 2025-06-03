<i>Maalik</i> Teaser: Gangster Rajkummar Rao Is The "Hero" Of His Own Story

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rajkummar Rao's film "Maalik" teaser was released today, generating significant excitement. The film is set in Allahabad in 1988 and focuses on a ruthless gangster's violent actions. Intense action sequences and gunfights are prominent features showcased in the teaser.

The teaser of Rajkummar Rao's much-awaited film Maalik was unveiled earlier today. Rajkummar in his gangster era promises to be a gritty spectacle to watch out for.

Set against the backdrop of Allahabad in 1988, Maalik follows Rajkummar Rao as he embarks on a ruthless killing spree, showing no mercy.

The teaser promises intense action sequences, umpteen gunfights and a gritty gangster drama. But at the heart of it all, it's the rugged and fierce Rajkummar Rao who truly steals the spotlight.

What's Happening

Rajkummar Rao's next film titled Maalik is a gangster action thriller film.

The teaser opens with a gripping scene, Rajkummar walks down a corridor, rifle in hand, as people run helter-skelter in panic. Moments later, a bloodied and bruised Rajkummar violently thrashes an opponent with a metal container.

He then drags the lifeless body through the street, as the onlookers watch in stunned silence.

Justifying the brutality, he declares, “Hume farak nahi padhta hai ki logo ko kya lagta hai ki hum villain hai, hero hai. Humari kahani mei hum hero hai. (I don't care whether people think I'm a villain or a hero. In my story, I'm the hero.)”

The teaser opens with a grim voiceover in the background. It says, “Samaj me do tarah ke log hote hai. 1 joh pasina bahake apna hak ka roti kamata hai aur 1 jo khoon pasina bahake apna hak ka roti chheen leta hai. Hum dusra waala hai. (There are two kinds of people in society. One who earns his bread through hardwork and sweat, and the other who sheds blood and sweat to snatch what he deserves. I am the second kind.)”

Rajkummar is seen performing a series of edge-of-the-seat action sequences, it's a refreshing break for the actor after starring in back-to-back roles set in small towns.

How Is Maalik A Versatile Change in Rajkummar Rao's Filmography

Rajkummar Rao in a gangster avatar in Maalik — is a striking departure from his signature small-town roles.

His last couple of films namely Stree 2, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and now recently Bhool Chuk Maaf have all showcased how he blends into these slice-of-life or comedy genres.

Maalik is a welcoming change for the actor to represent a range in his choice of scripts.

About Maalik

Maalik, directed by Pulkit, is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. Initially set for a June 20 premiere, the film will now release on July 11, 2025.

In A Nutshell

Rajkummar Rao as a gangster in Maalik has got the excitement soaring. The makers unveiled the teaser of the film today. The first look of this gritty action thriller shows the actor in a diamatrically opposite character compared to his last release Bhool Chuk Maaf.