Anees Bazmee On Diljit Dosanjh's Rumoured Exit From <i>No Entry 2</i>: "<i>Jo Hoga, Achcha Hi Hoga</i>"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly no longer a part of "No Entry 2." Director Anees Bazmee has now reacted to the ongoing buzz. The film also has Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

After winning hearts with his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his next projects – Detective Sherdil and Border 2. He was also announced to be a part of No Entry 2, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor.

Last month, rumours started doing the rounds that Diljit had walked out of the film due to creative differences. Earlier, Boney Kapoor made sure to clear the air. The producer stated that it was actually a date issue, which the teams are trying to work out.

Now, Anees Bazmee has also spoken about it. In a chat with News18 Showsha, the director said he is not “upset” about Diljit stepping away from the project.

What's Happening

The makers of No Entry 2 had announced that Diljit Dosanjh will be co-starring with Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the film.

However, last month, rumours of the singer-songwriter walking out of the project started making the rounds.

Reacting to the buzz, Anees Bazmee told News18 Showsha, “I'm just happy that the film is getting made. There's no bigger joy than that. At this point, woh hi ho raha hai jo upar waala chahta hai…It's not like the films that I have done, I've only worked with actors who've been my first choices for those projects."

“I've had to work with actors who were my second and even third choices. But once these films got released, audiences felt that those actors fit the characters perfectly and nobody else could've pulled off those parts the way they did," he added.

He continued, “I don't let such things bother me. Main kabhi safaiyaan nahi deta. Jo hona hai, woh hi hoga aur jo hoga, achcha hi hoga. (I never give clarifications. Whatever is meant to happen, will happen and whatever happens, will be for the best)"

Anees Bazmee's Last Meeting With Diljit Dosanjh

Talking about his last meeting with Diljit Dosanjh and the whole date issue, Anees Bazmee said, “Our last meeting, which was the second time that we met, lasted for 10 minutes. We were discussing his dates because there was a bit of back and forth. He told me that he's trying to work out his dates.”

Applauding Diljit's honesty, the director said, “Diljit is a very honest human being and he's a very talented actor. In all my life, I've met him for just 20 minutes. The first time I met him was when I went to narrate the script to him. He didn't even listen to the full script. He told me, ‘Kahaani samajh aa gayi hai. Aap picture bana rahe hai. Teen heroes hai. Comedy hai. No Entry dekh ke hum kitne hasse hai.' And he instantly agreed to do the film. He's such a simple guy.”

About No Entry 2

As of now, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are the two confirmed cast members of No Entry 2.

The film is a sequel to the 2005 hit No Entry, which featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitly in key roles.

In A Nutshell

No Entry 2 directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor was going to have Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. Last month there were several speculations about Dosanjh walking out of the project. Anees Bazmee shared his views on the same in a recent conversation and mentioned that whatever has to happen, will eventually happen.