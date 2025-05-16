Why Diljit Dosanjh Has Walked Out Of Boney Kapoor's <i>No Entry 2</i>

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A sequel titled No Entry 2 was announced on April 4, 2024. Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly left the project due to creative differences. Boney Kapoor denied Diljit's exit due to creative issues, citing date conflict.

The 2005 romantic comedy No Entry was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film was led by Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitley in leading roles.

The sequel No Entry 2 was announced back on April 4, 2024, with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh being roped in as the male leads. Talks about the female lead for the sequel has been buzzing, Peeping Moon had reported that Tamannaah Bhatia had been officially been signed in as the female lead. Aditi Rao Hydari joining the cast has also been making the rounds.

However, several reports started circulating online yesterday, stating that Diljit Dosanjh had walked out of the project due to creative differences.

Reacting to the claims, Boney Kapoor told Filmfare, "Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out."

Filmfare also reported that a source said, "Diljit was very excited to collaborate with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. But over the last few weeks, he couldn't align with the film's creative ideas. That's why he's decided to leave the project; it's because of creative differences."

Further updates on whether the dates of No Entry 2 will be moved around to accommodate Diljit's schedule or a replacement is to be found, is yet to be confirmed. Diljit was recently seen making his debut at the Met Gala, representing his Punjabi roots through his outfit, which won over the internet.



