'Loved Her More Than A Mother': Neetu Kapoor Remembers Mother-In-Law Krishna Raj Kapoor On Her First Death Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Remembering her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor on her first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on her social media profile. Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late veteran actor Raj Kapoor, died at the age of 87 on October 1 last year. On Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor posted a selfie of herself and her mother-in-law and paid an emotional tribute to her. She captioned her post: "Loved her more than a mother! It's been a year since she left us I still feel she is around she will always stay in my heart with some wonderful memories. I have never or will meet anyone like her! No malice no negativity only love."

Here's what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra in 1946 and they had five children together - actors Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and daughters Rima Jain and Ritu Nanda. Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are her grandchildren.

Last year, Neetu Kapoor, who wasn't present at Krishna Raj's funeral as she was in New York for Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment, poured her heart out and shared an emotional note for her mother-in-law. In her post, Neetu described Krishna as her "best friend" and wrote: "She was such a huge influence in my life. Admired her elegance, wit, generosity and warmth! She will always stay in my heart. #noonelikeher #besthumanbieng #lovedher#bestfriend."

Previously also, Neetu Kapoor had shared adorable pictures of Krishna Raj Kapoor and our favourite is the one, in which she could be seen dancing with Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor returned to India last month. They were in the US for almost a year for Rishi's cancer treatment.

