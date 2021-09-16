'Love Of My Life': Priyanka Chopra's Loved-Up Post For Birthday Boy Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Happy birthday, Nick Jonas! On the singer's special day, his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra wished him in the most loved-up way on social media. Priyanka, who was busy with work in London, flew to the US to be with her husband on his birthday. She celebrated Nick Jonas' birthday in Farmington, Pennsylvania. Sharing a photo from the birthday party of the singer, Priyanka Chopra wrote a loved-up note for him. "Love of my life. Here's wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby...Thank you for being you." In the photo, Nick Jonas can be seen kissing Priyanka, who looks stunning in a mustard outfit, on the cheek.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Oscars 2021 but Anthony Hopkins' The Father, competing in the same category, won the award. She is now busy with Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and directed by The Russo Brothers. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix 4 lined up.