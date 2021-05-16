'Love In The Time Of Corona', Writes Shilpa Shetty In Her Latest Post For COVID-Positive Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, who had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, is currently recovering from the virus. Raj is self-quarantining at home these days. On Sunday, Shilpa posted a brand-new picture of herself with him on the platform. Shilpa's mushy post is all about "love in the time" of the coronavirus pandemic. In the picture, COVID-negative Shilpa can be seen indulging in a romantic moment with her husband Raj, who is in isolation. They are separated by a glass window. Shilpa is sporting a face mask. The lovebirds are gazing at each other.

Shilpa also wrote a quirky caption in her post. In the caption, she quoted the song Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai from the 2000 film of the same name and gave it her twist in a light-hearted tone. "Corona pyaar hai," she wrote.

Sharing the health update of Raj Kundra, Shilpa added that her husband has almost finished his quarantine period. The actress also thanked their well-wishers and fans for the wishes. "Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone. Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers."

Shilpa also posted a selfie on her Instagram story in which we can see that she is taking necessary precautions at home. In the picture, the actress is sporting a face shield, mask and PPE kit. In her Instagram story, Shilpa added the song Beat It By Michael Jackson and wrote, "Can't wait to say corona...#Justbeatit. #Strongerthanever."

Not just Raj Kundra, their kids Viaan and Samiksha are also COVID-positive. Raj's parents, Shilpa's mom Sunanda Shetty along with their two staff members had also tested positive for coronavirus. On May 7, Shilpa had shared a statement about the same on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice..."

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra, a businessman in 2009. She gave birth to their son Viaan Raj Kundra in 2012. Their daughter Samiksha Kundra was born via surrogacy last year.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is now gearing up for upcoming films Nikamma and Hungama 2. Shilpa is known for movies such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan and Life In A Metro to name a few.