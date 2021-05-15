COVID-Positive Raj Kundra Spreads Cheer On Instagram With Throwback Video

Raj Kundra shared this picture.(Imagecourtesy: rajkundra9)

Amidst the overdose of negative news updates related to the coronavirus, we found this light-hearted throwback video featuring actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. The entrepreneur shared the clip on his timeline with an intent to spread some positivity. Raj, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is recovering but not without entertaining his Insta fam. Along with the video, he wrote, “Being down with COVID-19 myself, I realised it's depressing enough so spreading some cheer and laughter! You can beat Covid-19 with a positive mindset.” Raj wrote in the caption. The video shows Raj and Shilpa having a fun banter over winning a lottery.

Earlier, the Baazigar actress informed everyone that she tested negative for coronavirus but several of her family members are suffering from it. “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice,” Shilpa's note read. The 45-year-old added that two of their in-house staff members also tested positive.

In another upload, Shilpa talked about taking a break from social media on feeling overwhelmed. The actress shared a beautiful picture of herself and quoted American writer Audre Lorde's words as, “self-care is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation.” As she waits for her family to win the coronavirus battle, Shilpa wrote in the description, “I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us. Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others.”

Shilpa will be seen in films like Nikamma and Hungama 2.