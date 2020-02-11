Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Pump Up The Volume On Dance Plus 5

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were on the sets of Dance Plus 5 in Mumbai on Monday. The duo have been on their toes, promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Sara Ali Khan wore a metallic ensemble to the sets of the show and looked spectacular. The 24-year-old actress styled her outfit with a curly hair-do and described her final look for Dance Plus 5 in two words on Instagram. She shared an album full of photos in the metallic dress and wrote, "Electric Barbie." Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan looked dashing in a green jacket paired with black pants and white shoes. The 29-year-old actor was snapped outside his vanity van before entering the sets of the show.

Here's how Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan added to the fun on the show as they watched the performances and appreciated the participants.

Sara and Kartik looked adorable together as they stepped outside the sets of Dance Plus 5 for a photoshoot. They set the flashbulbs popping with their stunning looks.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan also roped in Dance Plus 5 judge Remo D'Souza for photos.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will share screen-space for the first time in Love Aaj Kal. The film showcases two love stories set in different time zones - one in 1990 and the other in 2020. Kartik plays Veer while Sara is case at his love interest Zoe in the present day love story. The film also features debutante Arushi Sharma, who plays Leena to Kartik's Raghu in the 1990 romance.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have made frequent appearances together in the past few days. They were on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 as well for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal recently.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is the second film with the same name helmed by him. The makers have released three songs from the film - Haan Main Galat, Mehrama and Shayad.Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on Valentine's Day.