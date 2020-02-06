Love Aaj Kal: At 16, Kartik Aaryan Used To Pass His Girlfriend Off As His...

Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan, who plans to go out on a movie date with Sara Ali Khan on Valentine's Day, recounted cute details of his dating life as a teenager. As per IANS, Kartik Aaryan was speaking on The Kapil Sharma Show, when he said at the age of 16, Kartik would secretly meet his then girlfriend in and around Gwalior to avoid bumping into family members. "I remember when I was 16 years old, my girlfriend and I used to sit on the same bench in school and we would share homework and assignments. Back then, we were really scared of getting caught when we were on a date. Hence, we used to try our best to hide (our relationship) when we went to public places in Gwalior," IANS quoted Kartik as saying on the show.

Talking about one of his Valentine's Day experiences as a teenager, Kartik said: "Once on Valentine's Day, I went to meet my girlfriend at a restaurant. I was scared of getting caught by a family member or a relative."

The 29-year-old actor also revealed that Kartik he was so scared about his family finding out about his girlfriend, he used to address his girlfriend as "cousin": "We used to roam around a lot but we were always scared of getting caught. A lot of times, I would address my then girlfriend as my cousin on getting caught!"

Kartik Aaryan's teenage love story appears similar to the Love Aaj Kal romance set in 1990. Kartik co-stars with Arushi Sharma in one part of the film while in the second part, he is cast opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is all set to arrive in theatres on February 14.

