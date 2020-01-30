Love Aaj Kal Actress Arushi Sharma 'Tasted Blood' With Tamasha

Aarushi Sharma shared this photo (courtesy _arushisharma)

Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma, who featured in a cameo in Imtiaz Ali-directed movie Tamasha in 2015, told mid-day in an interview that's when she made up her mind about working in films. "Had tasted blood," is what she said about working in Tamasha. "I shot for that film five years ago, and had tasted blood (after the cameo). I went up to him (Imtiaz Ali) and told him I would love to do movies," said the Love Aaj Kal actress. Aarushi said that despite her regular job hours, she would diligently take out the time to create audition tapes at home: "Even though I subsequently got a nine-to-five job in Gurgaon, I had an alternate life at home. I would get home from my job and make audition tapes," mid-day quoted the actress as saying.

Arushi Sharma got called for an audition for Love Aaj Kal in February last year, reported mid-day, when she realised it's for another Imtiaz Ali movie: "At the audition, I saw this curly-haired, tall man. It turned out to be Imtiaz sir. I got locked for the part 10 days later."

The storyline of Love Aaj Kal tracks two love stories across two timelines and with Kartik Aryan playing dual roles. In the 2020 romance, Kartik is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan while Arushi co-stars with Kartik in the love story set in 1990. "On the first day of the shoot, I had a bigger challenge - to do a good job as an actor because such opportunities don't come easy to any actor, let alone a newcomer. So, I kept calm and did not get swayed by the noise around. Sara and Kartik are professionals. We derived our energy from Imtiaz sir who was clear about what he expected from us," Arushi told mid-day.

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali's second film with the same name. It releases on February 14, Valentine's Day.