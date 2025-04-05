<i>Love Aaj Kal</i>: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone's Rom-Com To Re-Release On This Date

Love Aaj Kal, Imitaz Ali's modern-day love story, is returning to the big screens on April 11, 2025. The romantic comedy, which was originally released in 2009, is headlined by Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

On Friday (April 3), cinema giant PVR confirmed Love Aaj Kal's re-release by sharing the film's poster on Instagram. The text layout read, “Love Aaj Kal is back on the big screen. Grab the chance to relive the magic.”

The caption said, “A love story that refused to be defined by distance, heartbreak, or setbacks! Love Aaj Kal is making a comeback on the big screen with our Curated Shows — do not miss this classic, at PVR INOX.”

Love Aaj Kal follows the story of a young couple, Jai Vardhan Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Meera Pandit (Deepika Padukone). Navigating through complex emotions of love, loss, and heartbreak amid professional tensions, Jai and Meera embark on a journey of self-discovery and finding each other.

Besides the leading duo, Love Aaj Kal also featured late film veteran Rishi Kapoor, Rahul Khanna, and Giselli Monteiro.

Not too long ago, Imtiaz Ali recalled the break-up scene from Love Aaj Kal involving Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. He revealed that the scene was inspired by a real-life event.

“I'd attended a breakup party in college. Two seniors broke up; they had a party. So, art follows life, which follows art. There's a symbiotic relationship between art and society. Both are necessary for growth,” Imtiaz Ali told Komal Nahta.

In the unconventional break-up scene, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's characters celebrate their separation, instead of mourning their relationship. They host a party, dance, and drink the night away.

Almost a decade after Love Aaj Kal's premiere, Imtiaz Ali released the film's sequel, Love Aaj Kal 2, in 2020. Unlike its predecessor, the movie, led by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, failed to leave a mark at the box office.