Barkha Bisht On Working With Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone In <i>Ram Leela</i>: "He Gave 30 Takes, She Gave 50, While I Was Okayed After 16 Takes"

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela by Sanjay Leela Bhansali saw Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share screen space for the first time. The film put Ranveer on the map and got Deepika several accolades. It was also reportedly the film set where Deepika and Ranveer fell in love with each other.

As most actors who have worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali often say, it takes a lot of hard work and patience.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his podcast, Barkha Bisht revealed certain instances from the sets of Ram Leela.

She said, "Whenever he (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) would lose his temper, everyone on the set would go quiet, including Ranveer Singh. Thankfully I never experienced that side of him, but I have witnessed it. I was lucky that he was fond of me, but I have seen my co-actors in that situation."

Barkha further revealed a particular instance from Ram Leela, where she thought her career was over as one of her scenes took 16 takes to be finalised.

Barkha said, "My reputation on TV sets was that of a 'one-take' actor, and I had that confidence, but on the sets of Ram-Leela, I gave 16 takes for a single shot. I was worried, and I thought that my career was over when Ranveer came over and comforted me. He told me that he had also given 30 takes, while Deepika took 50 takes. 'You're good' is what he said to me."

Speaking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's anger towards Ranveer, Barkha revealed everyone knew how fun-loving and hardworking Ranveer is. Hence, Bhansali never lost his temper.

Barkha said, "He was never that way with Ranveer, but I think that's because of Ranveer's personality. Everyone talks about how hardworking he is, but his joyful and pleasant nature should also be taken into account. He never lets things get out of hand; even if someone is angry about something, he somehow always takes care of it and does not let the situation worsen."

Ram Leela also had Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah, and Supriya Pathak in key roles.