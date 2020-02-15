Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection Day 1: Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Film 'Packs Solid', Collects Rs 12 Crore

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Collection: Kartik and Sara from the sets of the film. (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Valentine's Day release Love Aaj Kal is a big win for lead actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali for the second time with the same name. The film 'packed a solid total' on Day 1 and collected Rs 12.40 crore in its opening day, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Sharing the film's numbers on his social media account, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Got a boost due to Valentine's Day." According to him, the movie has performed well in metro cities. He added: "Love Aaj Kal packs a solid total on Day 1. Got a boost due to Valentine's Day 2020. Metros excellent, contribute to the big total. Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low." However, he believes that the 'big question' is, "Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3."

#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri 12.40 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh compared Kartik Aaryan's previous film's opening day collections with Love Aaj Kal. His Bollywood debut Pyaar Ka Punchnama ranks the lowest with Rs. 92 lakhs and Love Aaj Kal tops the chart.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also tweeted the first day collections of other releases from 2020. Love Aaj Kal stands second in the 'Top 5' list. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tops the chart with Rs. 15.10 crore. Other 2020 releases include Chhapaak, Street Dancer 3D, Malang, Jawaani Jaaneman, Shikara and Panga.

Love Aaj Kal was rated three out of five by film critic Saibal Chatterjee. In his review for NDTV, he wrote, "Love Aaj Kal is an audacious, if flawed, ode to love as a quest for happiness and self-realization that often triggers conflicting emotions and unsettling impulses but never fails to enrich the soul. There is a touch of old-world magic to the film although the emphasis is squarely on a modern couple learning from a pair from a generation ago how to heal themselves. If you get it, you'll absolutely love Love Aaj Kal."

Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda also features in Love Aaj Kal.