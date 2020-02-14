Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Being Adorable Together Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Mood

The screening was also attended by Love Aaj Kal actors Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda

Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Being Adorable Together Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Mood

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan made an entry in style

New Delhi:

Kartik Aaryan kept his Love Aaj Kal date with Sara Ali Khan, just a day earlier. Kartik Aaryan, who had said earlier that he would go out on a movie date with Sara Ali Khan on Valentine's Day, headlined a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. Sara, who once said that the best thing about Love Aaj Kal is that she got "paid for bike rides" with Kartik, arrived in style with her screen hero. Sara and Kartik checked into the venue on a bike and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Sara, who sports a chic and fresh wardrobe in Love Aaj Kal, opted for a salwar kameez in white, styling it with traditional jewellery.

Sara and Kartik at Love Aaj Kal screening

Sara and Kartik arrived at the screening on a bike

We did not miss the detail on Kartik Aaryan's t-shirt, which read a dialogue from Love Aaj Kal: "Ana toh puri tarah aana... ya toh ana hi maat." Meanwhile, Sara and Kartik couldn't take their eyes off each other. Sara and Kartik being adorable at the screening is the perfect Valentine's Day mood, don't you think?

Sara and Kartik beign adorable at the screening

How cute are Sara and Kartik together?

The screening was also attended by Love Aaj Kal actors Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda.

Pics from the Love Aaj Kal screening

Stars such as Yami Gautam, Kriti Kharbanda, Diana Penty, Zareen Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others also watched Love Aaj Kal with the rest. Their smiles said it all.

Stars at Love Aaj Kal screening

Stars at Love Aaj Kal screening

Kartik Aaryan's family members were there to cheer for his new film.

Kartik Aaryan's family at the screening.

Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali's second film with the same name. Love Aaj Kal marks Sara and Kartik's first film together.

