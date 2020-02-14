Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Being Adorable Together Is The Perfect Valentine's Day Mood

Highlights
- Sara and Kartik hosted a screening of their new film on Thursday
- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan arrived on a bike
- 'Love Aaj Kal' hit screens on Valentine's Day
Kartik Aaryan kept his Love Aaj Kal date with Sara Ali Khan, just a day earlier. Kartik Aaryan, who had said earlier that he would go out on a movie date with Sara Ali Khan on Valentine's Day, headlined a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. Sara, who once said that the best thing about Love Aaj Kal is that she got "paid for bike rides" with Kartik, arrived in style with her screen hero. Sara and Kartik checked into the venue on a bike and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Sara, who sports a chic and fresh wardrobe in Love Aaj Kal, opted for a salwar kameez in white, styling it with traditional jewellery.
We did not miss the detail on Kartik Aaryan's t-shirt, which read a dialogue from Love Aaj Kal: "Ana toh puri tarah aana... ya toh ana hi maat." Meanwhile, Sara and Kartik couldn't take their eyes off each other. Sara and Kartik being adorable at the screening is the perfect Valentine's Day mood, don't you think?
The screening was also attended by Love Aaj Kal actors Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda.
Stars such as Yami Gautam, Kriti Kharbanda, Diana Penty, Zareen Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others also watched Love Aaj Kal with the rest. Their smiles said it all.
Kartik Aaryan's family members were there to cheer for his new film.
Love Aaj Kal is Imtiaz Ali's second film with the same name. Love Aaj Kal marks Sara and Kartik's first film together.