Look Who Joined Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda On Their 'Date Night'

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat gave his Instafam a sneak peek of what his "date night" looked like on Wednesday. The Fukrey actor posted a picture of his girlfriend and actress Kriti Kharbanda along with their pet pooch Drogo. Pulkit shared a happy greyscale picture of Kriti and their husky dog and he captioned it: "Date night," adding a heart emoji to the post. The couple, who have been staying together since a few months, frequently post pictures with Drogo. Earlier this month, they celebrated Drogo's 4th birthday. Sharing picture along with Drogo on his birthday, Pulkit wrote: "Happy Birthday my little Drogo."

Kriti Kharbanda moved in with Pulkit Samrat when a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March earlier this year and they have been living together since then. About moving in together with Pulkit, Kriti told Mumbai Mirror in an interview: "We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can't imagine how other couples who don't stay together are dealing with the lockdown." They frequently share pictures with each other on Instagram. Here are some of Pulkit and Kriti's posts together:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti. The actors will also work together in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. Kriti Kharbanda has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan.

Pulkit Samrat's next project is Haathi Mere Saathi, co-starring Rana Daggubati.