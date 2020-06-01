'Things To Do In Quarantine': Inside Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's Dinner Date

Pulkit Samrat shared this image. (courtesy pulkitsamrat)

Highlights Pulkit shared a picture of his and Kriti's meal

"Chef Kriti Kharbanda," wrote Pulkit

"Khaana pakayein," he added

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts for each other. The actors, who are staying together in coronavirus lockdown, keep sharing glimpses of their drool-worthy meals on their Instagram profile. On Monday. Pulkit Samrat gave his Instafam another sneak peek of his and Kriti's culinary experimentations and it is making his Instafam swoon. He shared the picture of the meal made jointly by him and Kriti and wrote, "Red wine mutton stew in Irish bread bowl. Chef Kriti Kharbanda. Baker: yours truly." She also added the hashtags "ek doosre ko na pakayein," "khaana pakayein" and "things to do in quarantine" to his post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Pulkit's picture was flooded with comments from his friends and fans. Reacting to the picture, Pulkit's Fukrey co-star Richa Chadha wrote, "Wow man. Aren't you lucky! You're being fed better in the lockdown than outside it," while Ali Fazal commented, "Wow."

Pulkit and Kriti keep sharing snippets of their lockdown activities on their Instagram profile. A few days back, Kriti Kharbanda made "Mutton dagad, turmeric jasmine rice and roti jaala with cucumber bird chilli relish" for Pulkit. Pulkit shared the picture and wrote, "Prepared by my personal chef Miss pretty Kharbanda and plated by yours truly." Aww. Take a look:

Earlier, Pulkit shared this adorable picture of Kriti Kharbanda playing the piano. "Evenings," Pulkit captioned the picture and dropped a heart emoticon.

Pulkit and Kriti were last seen in the 2019 action-comedy Pagalpanti where they shared screen space with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Urvashi Rautela.