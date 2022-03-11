'Lolo Ki Beti': Kareena Kapoor Wished Niece Samaira, 17 Today, Like This

Kareena Kapoor posted this throwback. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

A special occasion calls for a special picture and Kareena Kapoor shared one adorable throwback of sister Karisma and niece Samaira on her Instagram profile. As Samaira celebrates her 17th birthday, Kareena wished her in a super cute way. She captioned it: "Mamma's baby girl... Fabulous elder sister to our boys ...Kind, gentle and beautiful... All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira... Love you so much... Lolo ki Beti..Sam is 17." Karisma Kapoor married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. They got divorced in 2016. Apart from Samaira, the two also have a son named Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Samaira's mom Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from the birthday girl's festivities and she wrote: "Happy birthday to my baby girl.#mamasjaan. Thank you for letting me post this pic. #birthdaylove #daughtersarethebest."

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) are also Bollywood actors.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy.