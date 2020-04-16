Lockdown Arts, Crafts And Music: A List Of Celebs' Hidden Talents

Shruti Haasan (R), Janhvi Kapoor(L). (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Highlights Kajol, Saif and Twinkle are busy reading

Taimur Ali Khan prepared handmade jewelry for Kareena

Ayushmann wrote a poem on "frontline warriors"

The lockdown, which was meant to curb the spread of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has surprisingly introduced fans to the creative streaks of their favourite celebrities. In case you missed the dose of celebrity spotting (read airport/ gym looks), we've got you covered. No, this is not a generic throwback piece, it is infact a story of how Bollywood stars are keeping themselves busy and not with the bombardment of the quintessential avocado and toast-eating pictures and fancy photoshoots, we mean the real deal. Our list has it all - the twinkling toes, the jamming sessions, book recommendations and tea-time stories - that are all kinds of good. Here's how Bollywood stars are keeping themselves busy during lockdown, which has been extended till May 3 in India.

Picture This With Salman, Siddhant, Sonakshi And Others

The lockdown exposed us to some hidden albeit brilliant talents of Bollywood celebrities as they picked up their brushes, paints and pencils. From Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi's "love in quarantine" creation to Salman Khan's charcoal sketch - the actors channelled their thoughts in the best possible way. Sonakshi Sinha, a former designing student, used her art to promote social distancing in the best possible way. Janhvi Kapoor's all things bright and beautiful creation deserves a special mention too.

Sorry, Saif, Kajol And Twinkle Are "Booked"

Reading surely kept Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sonali Bendre and (of course) Twinkle Khanna booked during quarantine. Saif might be social media recluse, but thanks to his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor for capturing that perfect shot in which the Sacred Games star could be seen enjoying his reading time. Kajol too put on her reading glasses (literally) while scanning the right pick from her library. Avid readers' party came to form with Sonali Bendre's regular discussions on her book club. Meanwhile, best-selling author Twinkle Khanna was "topping the list of nerdy things to do (her words)." Also, we've got proof that Sonam Kapoor was busy "reading non-stop."

Ayushmann, Shruti And Farhan Touch The Soul Through Sounds And Syllables

Be it the perfect string of beats or the right consciousness-stirring words, some Bollywood stars couldn't have put their time to use in a better way. Remember Ayushmann Khurrana's touching piece dedicated to "frontline warriors?" In terms of music, Farhan Akhtar's jamming sessions, keep him busy (and us too). Shruti Haasan's videos - an amalgamation of her lovely voice and the oldschool grey scale treatment - will surely take your quarantine blues away. This list would be incomplete without Twinkle Khanna and her constant attempts at finding the apt writing spot. Tahira Kashyap's "Lockdown Tales" and Janhvi Kapoor's note to self, also deserve spots on our list.

Madhuri, Sara And Janhvi Are Dance Deewane

Madhuri Dixit found a dance partner in the form of her 17-year-old son Arin Nene. Sara Ali Khan gracefully danced to Zeenat Aman's Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe, in a recent video. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who has inherited some great dancing genes from her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi, has been keeping herself busy with her regular dance routines. The Dhadak star shared video of herself dancing to the song Salaam from the 2006 film Umrao Jaan. The original song starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sunny Leone has been sharing videos from her dance collaborations with celebrities. Too much fun.

"Pasta La Vista," BRB After Checking Out Taimur Ali Khan's Creativity

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, 3, has been keeping himself busy, what with schools being shut. Kareena shared glimpses of Taimur's paintings and his handmade necklace (made from penne pasta). The actress also shared a session of Saif and Taimur planting saplings in pots. In the picture, the father-son duo could be seen twinning in white kurta-pajama sets.

