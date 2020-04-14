When Arin Went Into Aaja Nachle Mode With Mom Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit with Arin in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: madhuridixtnene)

Madhuri Dixit's dancing skills need no introduction. Be it Devdas'Maar Dala or the song Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The list would be incomplete without Ek Do Teen and Chane Ke Khet Mein, among many other. The point is - Madhuri Dixit is a phenomenal dancer and the world knows it but have you seen her son Ari's dance? Well, on Tuesday, Madhuri posted a video, in which she could be seen dancing while her son, while Arin could be seen playing the tabla. At the end of the video, he joined his mother and Madhuri burst out laughing. She captioned the post: "Quarantine is making all of us do things that we've always wanted to. Watch till the end to find out what I have always wanted to do." She added the hashtag #WhenArinDancedWithMadhuri.

Check out the video here:

On Arin's 17th birthday this year, Madhuri posted a super cute wish on Instagram. "Know that when I scold you, it's only because I care, and when I hug you, it's always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, and may your birthday be filled with lots of love and laughter. Happy birthday, Arin," wrote the actress.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.

Last year, Madhuri Dixit made several onscreen appearances. She starred in films such as Kalank and Total Dhamaal. In the box office debacle Kalank, she co-starred with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In Total Dhamaal, Madhuri featured alongside Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and others.