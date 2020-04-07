Madhuri Dixit's Throwback Picture Comes With A Lockdown Message

Madhuri Dixit shared this image. (Image courtesy: madhuiridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture on Instagram

She made the most of Throwback Tuesday

Madhuri was last seen in 'Kalank'

Madhuri Dixit dropped another throwback picture from her "pause and rewind" diaries and her fans have been drooling over it since then. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress made the most of her Throwback Tuesday and treated her Instafam to one of the pictures of her younger self. In the monochrome picture, a young Madhuri can be seen posing for the camera, as she looks stunning as ever. Sharing the picture that took us back in time, Madhuri also added a lockdown message to be followed by her Instafam - which is, "feet inside the house." Madhuri captioned her throwback picture as, "Eyes on the road. Feet inside the house." She also added the hashtags "#LockdownVibes" and "PauseAndRewind" to her post. Take a look:

The Devdas actress frequently posts throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. Have a look at some of her posts here:

A few days ago, Madhuri and her husband Sriram Madhav Nene pledged their donation to the relief funds aimed at combating coronavirus in the country. Sharing the pledge on her Instagram profile, the 52-year-old actress wrote, "All of us should join hands to win this war for humanity Doing our bit by donating to the PM-CARES fund and CM's Relief Fund. Let's come out of this stronger. Love, Madhuri and Ram." Take a look:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is best-known for her performances in films such as Dil, Beta, Anjaam, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Dedh Ishqiya and Gulaab Gang among others. She was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, which featured Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.