How Madhuri Dixit Is 'Making The Most' Of The Coronavirus Quarantine

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit shared a post on Wednesday

She posted a family photo

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank

Madhuri Dixit is "making the most" of the Coronavirus quarantine by spending more "quality time" with her family. The actress shared a photograph on her social media profile on Wednesday and gave us a glimpse of how she is keeping herself busy during her quarantine period. "Making the most of this quarantine by spending some quality time with my family," wrote Madhuri while sharing a picture, in which she can be seen happily posing with husband Sriram Nene and son Arin in their home. In her post, the actress also asked her fans to "take the necessary precautions" and stay safe. She wrote: "Everyone, please take the necessary precautions. Take care. Stay safe."

Check out her post here:

Yesterday, Madhuri shared an example of how one can kill time during their self-quarantine phase. She shared a video of her fan from Greece, who could be seen grooving to her song Ek Do Teen from her 1988 film Tezaab. Sharing the clip on Twitter, the actress wrote: "Loved this video... There are so many things that we can do at home. Spend time with our loved ones, learn and discover new things, workout, dance, sing and do whatever you never got to do because of your busy schedule. Let's make the most of this time, stay safe and stay home." Take a look:

Loved this video... There are soo many things that we can do at home, spend time with our loved ones, learn & discover new things, workout, dance, sing & do whatever you never got to do because of your busy schedule. Let's make the most of this time, stay safe & stay home! https://t.co/4LJMEVyKqx — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 17, 2020

The Coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China, has spread across the world. In India, over 150 have so far tested positive for the virus. Schools and colleges have been shut down as precautionary measures against the virus. The releases of several Hollywood, as well as Bollywood projects, have also been suspended.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank.