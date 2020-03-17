Madhuri Dixit's Touching Birthday Wish For Son Arin: 'When I Scold You, It's Only Because...'

Madhuri Dixit wished son Arin on birthday with this pic (courtesy madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit made her son Arin's 17th birthday all the more special with a touching birthday post on Instagram. Sharing a mother-son photo on Instagram, Madhuri Dixit dedicated this heart-felt message to son Arin: "Know that when I scold you, it's only because I care, and when I hug you, it's always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, and may your birthday be filled with lots of love and laughter. Happy birthday, Arin." Aww... how cute is that?

Here's Madhuri's greeting card for son Arin:

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene got married in 1999. The couple are also parents to son Ryan, who celebrated his 15th birthday earlier this month. Madhuri had the best birthday gift for Ryan as well. Sharing a montage of throwback memories, she wrote this beautiful message: "With every year passing I see you grow to be a fine young man, it amazes me to see how caring, and considerate you have grownup to be. No matter how much you have grown, for us, you are always going to remain our dearest and smartest baby boy. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Ryan. May all your dreams and wishes come true!"

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram is filled with family memories, mostly featuring her husband and the Internet loves every single one of them. Here's just a few:

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank.