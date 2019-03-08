The Internet Loves Madhuri Dixit's Throwback Pic With Sons Arin And Rayaan

Madhuri Dixit with her sons Arin and Rayaan. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

We can't help but love Madhuri Dixit's latest Instagram post. Why, you ask? Well, the throwback picture features the actress along with her sons Arin and Rayaan. Madhuri Dixit frequently delights her fans by sharing Flashback Friday posts. However, this one is a little special because it is a birthday wish for her son Rayaan. In the picture, Madhuri and her sons can be seen dressed colour coordinated black outfits and we must tell you that the trio looks absolutely adorable. A very nostalgic Madhuri captioned the post: "Can't play with you like this anymore, can't believe how fast have you grown up. Happy 14th birthday Rayaan." The picture received lots of love from the actress' Instafam and over 1 lakh likes within a few hours. The comments section was replete with birthday wishes for the actress' son.

Check out Madhuri Dixit's post here:

Madhuri Dixit has a treasure full of priceless throwback pictures and anyone who has been following the actress on social media would be aware of the fact. On Thursday, the Kalank actress treated her fans to a stunning throwback picture of herself, which appears to be from a photo shoot. "The vision to see, the faith to believe and the will to do will take you anywhere you want to go," read the caption on Madhuri's throwback Thursday post.

This is the post we are talking about:

The Dedh Ishqiya actress chanced upon an adorable throwback photograph of herself along with her sons on Makar Sankranti and shared it on her Instagram profile. She wrote: "Just saw this old picture while scrolling through my phone gallery and it brought a smile on my face! Can't put in words how much I love celebrating festivals with my kids and family.

Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in on the success of her last film Total Dhamaal, which has collected over Rs 130 crore as of now. Madhuri Dixit's next film is Abhishek Varman's Kalank, in which she will be seen playing the role of Bahaar Begum.