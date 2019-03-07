Madhuri Dixit's Blast From The Past Pic Is Total Dhamaal

Madhuri Dixit shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a superb throwback photo of herself on Instagram, which is your one way ticket to the Nineties. In the sepia tone picture, Madhuri Dixit, who was recently seen in Total Dhamaal, can be seen dressed in leather jacket with her wavy hair falling gracefully on her shoulders. "The vision to see, the faith to believe and the will to do will take you anywhere you want to go. #throwbackthursday," she captioned the post. Madhuri Dixit posted the throwback photo in the midst of the ongoing introduction of the ensemble cast of her upcoming film Kalank, directed by Abhishek Verman and produced by Karan Johar.

It appears that the filmmakers have decided to introduced the 'Men Of Kalank' today and Madhuri's character poster with the other female members of the cast, including Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha, will release on the Internet tomorrow. Before we meet Madhuri's character from Kalank, which is set in the Forties, take a look at Madhuri Dixit's picture from the Nineties:

Madhuri Dixit was among the top crop of actresses in the Nineties and she is best-known for her roles in films such as Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hai Koun...!, Dil, Anjaam, Parinda and 100 Days to name a few.

Meanwhile, Kalank is the story of "turbulent relationships," Karan Johar revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Karan also revealed that Kalank stemmed out of a project started by his father Yash Johar 15 years ago. So far, team Kalank has introduced Zafar, played by Varun Dhawan and Dev Chaudhry, played by Aditya Roy Kapur on social media.

Here are Varun and Aditya's character posters:

And here's the aforementioned post shared by Karan Johar:

Kalank is slated for April 2019 release.