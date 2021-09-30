Madhuri Dixit's Thursday Mood Is A Throwback With Sons Arin And Raayan

Madhuri Dixit shared this throwback.(courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit, in a throwback state of mind, shared a gem of a picture on her Instagram profile on Thursday evening. The picture also features her sons Arin and Raayan and happens to be from their childhood days. The actress captioned the post: "The love of my life." She added the hashtag #ThrowbackMemories to her post. The actress' Instagram post was filled up with comments from her fans. The comments section of the post was flooded with heart emojis. Madhuri Dixit stays with her family in Mumbai. Madhuri married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999 and the couple are parents to two sons - Arin and Raayan. Arin currently studies at the University of Southern California.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's post here:

Madhuri Dixit, star of hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth to name a few, will soon be making her debut in the digital world with Netflix's upcoming series titled Finding Anamika, which will be produced by Karan Johar. The actress has previously collaborated with Netflix for a Marathi drama titled 15th August, which was her debut project as a producer.

In terms of films, she was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. During the lockdown last year, Madhuri Dixit released her first single titled Candle. She currently features as one of the judges on the TV reality show Dance Deewane.