Need 'Travel Therapy'? Madhuri Dixit's Vacation Pics With Husband Shriram Nene And Sons Have Got You Covered

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene, on Tuesday, shared a set of pictures from their vacation. However, he didn't mention if the pictures are recent or old. In the photos, Madhuri Dixit can be seen sporting a red outfit and a pair of shades while posing with her husband and sons Arin and Raayan. The actress, who is currently one of the judges on dance reality show Dance Deewane, is all smiles in the pictures. Sharing the photos, Shriram Nene wrote: "Nothing like sunshine, a smile and your family with you, right? #LightHeartedTuesday #FamilyIsEverything #TravelTherapy."

A couple of days ago, when Madhuri Dixit was dreaming of the beach, she posted this throwback picture from her vacation.

Shriram Nene frequently posts pictures with Madhuri Dixit and their two sons on his Instagram profile. Last week, he shared this photo "straight from the heart" and wrote: "Look for the magic in every moment."

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene's son Arin recently joined the University of Southern California for higher education. Sharing pictures from Arin's college campus, Shriram Nene wrote: "Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything."

Madhuri Dixit has featured in several hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.