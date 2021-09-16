What Came 'Straight From The Heart' Is This Loved Up Pic Of Madhuri Dixit And Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr Nene (courtesy drneneofficial)

Highlights Dr Nene shared an adorable selfie with Madhuri

"Straight from the heart," he added in a hashtag

His Instafam showered the pic with the love icons

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene are the best example of a perfect couple and with each new post, they set the goal higher and higher. On Thursday, Shriram Nene checked into Instagram with a loved up photo, featuring himself and Madhuri Dixit. In the post, Dr Shriram Nene shared the secret behind his chemistry with wife Madhuri and it's got something to do with magic. "Look for the magic in every moment," Shriram Nene captioned a photo with Madhuri Dixit, adding that the words came "straight from the heart." Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene will celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary in October this year - they are parents to sons Arin and Ryan.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene often feature in adorable posts on each other's feed. Here's when Shriram Nene gave this throwback a Nineties' twist: "The '90s called, they wanted this photo back," he wrote. Aww.

On Madhuri Dixit's birthday, this adorable greeting arrived from Sriram Nene, who dedicated this heart-warming message to his "soulmate": "Happy Birthday to my soulmate, Madhuri Dixit Nene. Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much love and many happy returns of the day."

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar produced period piece Kalank. Some of her best known films Mohre, Tezaab, Trideb, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Devdas, Bucket List and Gulaab Gang, to name a few. Madhuri Dixit currently appears as a judge on reality TV show Dance Deewane.