Lizzo Explains The Powerful Meaning Behind Her New Album, Bitch

Lizzo is opening a new chapter in her music career with the release of Bitch, her first full length album since Special arrived in 2022. The singer recently shared the inspiration behind the project and explained why this album feels personal to her.

Instead of changing who she is, Lizzo says the new music is about taking back control of her own story after years of public opinions and criticism.

The Grammy winning artist explained that the album gave her a chance to reconnect with herself. The singer also discussed the bold title of the album and why she chose the word that is often used negatively.

Speaking with USA Today, Lizzo said, “I don't think I have to redefine myself. I think this is about reclaiming who I am. A lot of my identity has been manipulated by people outside of me, so this album is me taking that back — showing the Lizzo everybody knows and loves, letting her tell her side of the story and just letting her play again.”

Revealing why she named the album Bitch, the singer explained, “There's this Katt Williams joke he made about me where he was like, ‘They'll come for anybody. They came after Lizzo and she's unproblematic, but that just goes to show, you could be fat, you could be Black, but you can't be no fat, Black bitch.' And I was like, ‘Whoa, that is the realest.' Like, God forbid, you're having a bad day or God forbid you weren't rainbows and sunshine one day. You will get crucified, especially as a Black woman in this industry and in society.”

Lizzo further explained that changing the album's title from Love in Real Life was an intentional decision. She said a lot has changed in recent years, not only in society but also in the way people feel and think. Because of those changes, she felt the album needed to move in a different direction as well.

Alongside the release of her album Bitch, Lizzo is also preparing to launch a children's book titled Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'. The story follows a flute on a journey of self discovery. The singer explained that the book is about learning to trust yourself and understanding identity.

She also hopes the book will encourage children to explore music, try playing instruments and express themselves through creativity. Lizzo said that music played an important role in her own life when she was young and she wants to share that same experience with a new generation.