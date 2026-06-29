Lizzo Turns Heads In Shimmery Gown At BET Awards 2026

The 2026 BET Awards brought together some of the biggest stars under one roof, but Lizzo stole the show on the red carpet. The singer grabbed attention with a shimmery look that also highlighted her transformation, making her one of the standout stars of the night.

Before the ceremony began, cameras were focused on Lizzo as she arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling brown gown that turned heads. She completed her look with matching heels, earrings, sparkling rings and her natural curls.

Lizzo confidently posed for photographers before appearing on stage to perform later in the evening.

Along with making headlines for her red carpet appearance, Lizzo also took the stage at the 2026 BET Awards. She treated the audience with some of her popular songs and received an enthusiastic response from the crowd, while performing with Rapsody. She was one of several artists who performed during the ceremony. The lineup also included RAYE, Kehlani, Cardi B and other well known musicians.

Held in Los Angeles, the annual awards show welcomed singers, rappers, actors and entertainers to celebrate achievements in the music and entertainment industry.

The BET Awards were held at the Peacock Theatre and were hosted for the first time by comedian Druski. During the ceremony, Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award, Teyana Taylor was honoured as Icon of the Year and Sylvia Rhone was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award.