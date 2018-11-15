Lisa Haydon's Belated Children's Day Post For Son Zack Is 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious'

Lisa Haydon shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Lisa Haydon was a day late with her Children's Day post for son Zack but we are not complaining because what she has written for her him is totally adorable. In her post, Lisa Haydon made references to classics such as Peter Pan and Mary Poppins, which are strongly etched in our childhood memories. "My little one way ticket to Neverland. We basically like all the same things... Mary Poppins, chocolate, roller coasters, carousels, being spoon-fed, riding scooters, feeding ducks - feeding anything that will eat our old crusty bread, cooking, sleeping all day, staying up all night. Things are a mess sometimes but only adults notice that stuff. That saying, 'Don't grow up, it's a trap!' - It's true. One last thing - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious... That's all #childrensday."

Take a look at her post.

Zack frequently features on his mother's Instagram page and in most of them Lisa and Zack can be seen doing what they 'love doing together.' Here are a few posts:

Lisa Haydon married businessman Dino Lalvani in October 2016 and she announced her pregnancy just two months after the wedding. Zack was born on May 17, 2017.

Several celebrity parents such as Karan Johar and Genelia D'Souza had shared Children's Day posts on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday. KJo shared a video compilation featuring his twins Roohi and Yash while Genelia posted her emotional message for her sons, Riaan and Rahyl, with an adorable photo of the boys dressed in lion cub costumes.

Here are Karan Johar and Genelia's posts:

Cute, na?