Lisa Haydon's Belated Children's Day Post For Son Zack Is 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious'

Lisa Haydon was a day late with her Children's Day post for son Zack but we are not complaining because what she has written for her him is totally adorable. In her post, Lisa Haydon made references to classics such as Peter Pan and Mary Poppins, which are strongly etched in our childhood memories. "My little one way ticket to Neverland. We basically like all the same things... Mary Poppins, chocolate, roller coasters, carousels, being spoon-fed, riding scooters, feeding ducks - feeding anything that will eat our old crusty bread, cooking, sleeping all day, staying up all night. Things are a mess sometimes but only adults notice that stuff. That saying, 'Don't grow up, it's a trap!' - It's true. One last thing - Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious... That's all #childrensday."
Take a look at her post.
Zack frequently features on his mother's Instagram page and in most of them Lisa and Zack can be seen doing what they 'love doing together.' Here are a few posts:
In other news.. my baby turned one on the 17th. Felt so emotional reminiscing a year ago when he was born- 7:57am. We wake up at 6 most mornings and Zack sleeps till 8am.. I know right, what baby actually sleeps later than their parents so we waited patiently with our coffees, remembering this time last year , contractions , hospital , the whole family cheering 'PUSH' like a football team ... then we pounced 7:57 sharp with the 'Happy Birthday' song. Motherhood can be testing but it's the Love that has made the last year so magic.
Lisa Haydon married businessman Dino Lalvani in October 2016 and she announced her pregnancy just two months after the wedding. Zack was born on May 17, 2017.
Several celebrity parents such as Karan Johar and Genelia D'Souza had shared Children's Day posts on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday. KJo shared a video compilation featuring his twins Roohi and Yash while Genelia posted her emotional message for her sons, Riaan and Rahyl, with an adorable photo of the boys dressed in lion cub costumes.
Here are Karan Johar and Genelia's posts:
Dearest Riaan and Rahyl... Happy Children's day ... My Life is you 2 and I'm glad I keep it so simple because I Love every single minute that we spend together and I promise you that no matter who you meet in Life I Will still be that person who loves you the most.. I know that's what all mum's say,I'm just glad I got blessed to say it to you.. Thank You for making my Life worth it #childrenarethebest #heartandsoul #allmine
Cute, na?