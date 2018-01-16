Lisa Haydon Shares An 'Angelic' Pic Of Son Zack. It's Adorable

Highlights
- "Oh there, you baby angel," read a comment
- Zack will turn 1 this May
- He is Lisa and Dino's first child
Here's Zack, looking absolutely adorable.
Lisa, 31, married businessman Dino Lalvani, 44, in a beautiful beach wedding in November 2016. The ceremony was attended by close relatives and friends. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy Zack, last year in May.
Baby Zack often features on Lisa Haydon's Instagram posts. (We have collated his super cute pictures just for you. You can thank us later).
This one's from his first Christmas.
And, his first photoshoot with mom Lisa.
The family vacation picture is so beautiful.
Baby Zack and Lisa's swimming class.
I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it's World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek
Lisa Haydon, a former model, debuted in 2010 with Aisha. She followed it up with films like Rascals, Queen, The Shaukeens, Santa Banta Pvt Ltd and Housefull 3. She was last seen in the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.