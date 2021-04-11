Lisa Haydon, 'Nervous' About Having Another Baby, Pours Her Heart Out On Instagram

Lisa Haydon shared this photo (courtesy lisahaydon )

Highlights Lisa Haydon shared a pic with her younger son

She is pregnant with her third child

She posted a question for fellow moms-to-be

Actress-model Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant with her third child, is experiencing nervousness ahead of the baby's arrival. Lisa Haydon and her husband Zack Lalvani are parents to sons Zack and Leo - Zack was born to the couple in 2017 while they welcomed Leo in January last year. Pouring her heart out on Instagram, Lisa Haydon addressed fellow moms-to-be and wrote: "Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he's yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks."

Lisa Haydon shared a beautiful mother-son moment on Instagram, talking about her love for the beach: "On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I've ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here - the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he'll be an early swimmer."

Last month, Lisa Haydon trended a great deal for sharing these gorgeous beach photos, revealing her baby bump:

Lisa Haydon is known for starring in films such as Queen, Rascals, Aisha, Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She starred in the web show The Trip. Lisa Haydon also featured in Top Model India.