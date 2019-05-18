Line First Look: Hina Khan Shared The Poster Of Her Debut

The first look of Hina Khan's debut Line (courtesyrealhinakhan)

Highlights Hina Khan will play the role of a young girl living in border The film is directed by Hussain Khan Hina Khan started her career through TV shows

Actress Hina Khan, who just made her debut in Cannes 2019, shared the first look of her debut Line. She launched the poster of her first film in the Cannes Film Festival on Friday in the Indian Pavilion, as reported by the news agency IANS. She also shared the poster on her Instagram and briefly explained about her character 'Nazia' that she will be playing in the film. She even revealed vaguely that the story is based about a girl who lives in the borders. Sharing the details and poster of her debut she wrote: "Emotions don't change because of the borders in between. The life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at Cannes film Festival and an official poster, which depicts more than a poster can!"

Take a look at the poster of Hina Khan's debut Line :

The film is directed by Hussain Khan and is produced by by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and also co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better Films. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed.

Hina Khan had started her career through acting in TV shows. She had been part of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for eight years. She was also part of the show Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2, which is directed by Ekta Kapoor. But temporarily she has taken an off from the show. She also had participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

(with IANS inputs)

