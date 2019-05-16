Cannes 2019: Hina Khan Shines Bright Like A Diamond In Her Red Carpet Debut

Hina Khan on the Cannes 2019 red carpet (courtesy AFP)

Highlights Hina Khan made her Cannes red carpet debut on May 15 Hina Khan wore a gown designed by Ziad Nakad On Instagram, Hina Khan shared her favourite red carpet moment

TV star Hina Khan sprinkled stardust on the red carpet of the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She made her Cannes debut on the second day of the prestigious film festival and how! The 31-year-old actress stepped on to the red carpet in a hand-picked ensemble from Ziad Nakad couture. She was perfect in her sparkly look, blending all the elements of red carpet fashion - drama, aesthetics and flawless make-up. Hina Khan's embellished gown came with a plunging neckline, long sleeves flowing down all the way to the floor and a gathered train. Hina Khan added just the right shade of pink to her look with her lip colour and accessorised with diamond studs from the studios of Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Styled by Sayali Vidya, Hina Khan wore her hair in a bun with a curled streak casually falling on her face as she walked on the red carpet.

Hina Khan attended the screening of sci-fi drama Bacurau on May 15 (wee hours of Thursday in India). Hina Khan, who gave out flying kisses to the paparazzi on the red carpet, picked out her favourite moment from her Cannes debut and captioned it: "The picture is just not "a" picture."

Earlier on Wednesday, Hina Khan was spotted soaking up the French Riviera sun in pastel coordinates by Sahil Kochhar and in jewellery by Sapna Mehta.

The former Bigg Boss contestant prepped for Cannes with a rejuvenating trip to Paris before checking in to the French Riviera. She said it herself: "Just be... Restoring my energy... Before it begins."

The Cannes Film Festival, scheduled between May 14 and May 25, will also have Diana Penty making her red carpet debut. Cannes regulars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will also attend the film festival and so will the likes of Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.